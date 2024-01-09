A waiting game for hopeful snowplow drivers ready to get to work

Owen Kobes, owner of Owen's Mowing talks about the factors when it comes to providing snow removal services

The snow turned into slush and could freeze up over the night. Owen provides tips on how to keep your driveway safe from ice.

Video shows snowplow drivers doing what they can in the slushy snow conditions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just like all of us, snowplow drivers were excited to see all the snow we were supposed to get too.

Prepared for a winter storm, Owen Kobes, owner of Owens Mowing, had his crew ready to plow as many driveways and parking lots as possible.

“Snow removal takes a lot of work so we got to have a big crew for that,” said Owen.

And before the snow even began, Owen says there was a lot of prep work.

“We plan, we plan, we prep, you know, it's a week worth of prep work just to get all the equipment and everything ready,” said Owen.

And now it's just kind of wait until the right moment? “Yep.”

And while Owen and his crew went out in the morning to treat sidewalks and business parking lots with salt, they were hoping for some snow.

“It's a huge lost opportunity for revenue. Hours for our guys. That's the way it goes. We're playing with Mother Nature.”

So now that most of it has melted into slush his crew will just continue to deice.

For homeowners wondering how to keep their driveways safe, Owen has some advice to prepare for ice as colder weather could soon be approaching.

“Get it cleared off before it freezes. You don't want the slush to turn to ice.”

He goes on to say once the temperatures does start to drop, it makes it a lot more work to clear it.

“Same with us. If the lots going to turn to ice the biggest thing is, let's get some salt down and melt it down before it does.”

After a melting event, whether you know it or not Owen says to be aware of patchy ice.

There still may be an opportunity for snowplow drivers like Owen to get back out plowing driveways and parking lots, but for now they'll continue to deice.