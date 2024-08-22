Watch Now
Art and ice cream: Main Street Art Gallery hosts summer open house this weekend

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether you’re a Husker fan, an ice cream lover or an art-goer, this free and fun event in Olde Towne Elkhorn is for you.

Coming up this weekend, main street gallery will host its summer open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Get inspired by sculptures, paintings and more made by local artists while having a scoop of Coneflower Creamery’s delicious ice cream.

It’ll be the first chance neighbors can indulge in the sweet treat before it joins the neighborhood later next year.

Free parking is located right here in the back of the studio.

