ATTENTION ICE CREAM LOVERS: Dairy Chef in Elkhorn opens for the 2024 season

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We’re seeing some sure signs that spring is almost here: Buds on the trees, flowers poking up from the group and in Elkhorn, the ice cream is starting to bloom. At Dairy Chef on 204th St., the popular local restaurant is now open for the season.

Burgers, fries and of course ice cream is what owners tell me are the most popular items.

If you're not sure what to get, owner Mike Ozmun tells me their best-selling burgers include the Big Mike, Garbage Burger and The Rancher.

For ice cream, he says you really can't go wrong with any item, but that the Breakup Storm and Turtle Storm are their most popular.

But beyond the good food, it's a staple in this community where families and friends come together.

“Both these little guys we bring here every summer all the time. They get absolutely filthy with ice cream. There’s ice cream and dirt everywhere and they're having a great time and playing with other kids so it's always good memories to be here,” said Christian Brabec.

And to make room for more guests, the restaurant completed renovations on the patio by evening out the concrete floor and adding more seating.

So, whether you’re stopping by on your lunch break or here to meet up with friends after a ball game dairy chef will be there for you now until they close for the season the second week of October.