Ballots get mailed for Bennington bond issue

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Ballots will be distributed this week to voters within the Bennington Public School District. All ballots must be returned to a drop box location no later than 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The bond election for Bennington Public Schools is coming up.

The district is proposing this new bond issue after a previous one from 2022 failed to pass.

This bond has some significant changes that would lower the tax levy to build a new high school.

The new school has been the districts’ goal to help with a growing population - and if passed it'd be built right at 180th and military.

All ballots will be sent out this week to voters who live within the school district.

So, whether you’re a 'vote yes for bps' or not, it's important to remember you must sign the back of the return envelope in order for the ballot to be counted.

The election will take place on Tuesday, March 12 and ballots must be returned to one of these drop box locations no later than 5:00 p.m.

