BENNINGTON BOND FAILS: Community reacts and wonders what's next?

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — After the second attempt at a bond issue that would build a second high school for Bennington Public Schools, voters are discussing why they think it failed and what to do next.



Bennington residents on both sides of the issue share their thoughts on the recent decision and how it will impact their lives.

It was a close race with 51% of voters against the bond and 48% for. In 2022, the previous bond issue saw 67% of voters reject the bond.

The Bennington Public School District released a statement that said, in part; "We hear you and we are committed to listening even more closely to the needs and concerns of our community as we move forward."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In a growing community, the Bennington Public School district has been searching for solutions to deal with rising enrollment rates but after a second failed attempt at a bond issue, they'll have to keep searching.

"They currently already have about $180 million in school bond debt..."

Bennington neighbor Dean West is pleased the bond failed because he doesn't think a second high school is necessary right now.

"They keep telling us the only option is the biggest most expensive one out there, and as a small business owner I would certainly disagree. There's usually other options before jumping off the cliff."

Natalie Salt, who voted no to the 2022 bond but yes to this one, isn't shocked that it didn't pass.

"I think it's because we're still paying off so to add another one that's so expensive I think it's hard pill to swallow."

However, she is concerned with how it'll affect her kids who both go to Bennington schools.

"So, I see all the developments going on even in just our neighborhood and think about all the kids that they're anticipating being in the schools."

But this was a closer race compared to the election in 2022. That year, 67% of voters were against the bond. In this vote, that number went down to 51%. Out of all registered voters though, only 46% of them voted on the issue.

"There should be room for more students in there and there should be room to build onto the high school," said Dean.

"One middle school is six and seventh grade school one as a seventh and eighth grade school or eighth ninth grade school and then we can just alleviate some of the stress of the high school while we have a little bit of extra room in these two buildings," said Natalie.

And while the district starts to focus on a new plan, Mayor Zac Johns says he wants voters to consider the long-term impacts of their choices.

"The ramifications of not recognizing the need for growth can actually lead to shrinkage in your community, and that can actually increase the tax burden for the citizens who remain and the citizens who are here," said the mayor.

In a statement from the school district, they said in part: ‘While the outcome may not have been what we hoped for… we hear you and we are committed to listening even more closely to the needs and concerns of our community as we move forward.'