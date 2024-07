BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Looking for something fun and free to do with the family this weekend?

At Centennial Park, the Bennington Farmers Market will take place this Saturday.

It's the third installment of seven markets this summer with plenty of vendors in attendance. There will be fresh produce, homemade goods and more.

It takes place Saturday, July 13 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.