Bennington intersection getting green turn signals after traffic study

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) —Good news is coming to a busy Bennington intersection that has frustrated drivers for months.

The intersection of 156th and Bennington Road will soon get green turn signals to replace the current blinking yellow ones, according to Bennington Mayor Clint Adams.

The change comes after the Bennington City Council approved a proposal last month requesting a traffic study for the intersection. That study has now been completed, and green turn signals will be installed on both the northbound and southbound lights.

Scott Yahnke, a Bennington neighbor, said he's relieved about the upcoming change.

"I'm just really thankful that that's going to change because we really do need that with the congestion there in the morning and in the afternoons too," Yahnke said.

Yahnke said he expects traffic to improve even more once 168th Street opens, which he hopes happens soon.

Adams said there's no set date yet for the new lights to be installed, but the city is working to make it happen.