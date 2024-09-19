Bennington Middle School teacher named Nebraska Teacher of the Year

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — 7th grade teacher, Lindsey Wilson was named the Nebraska Teacher of the Year by the Nebraska Department of Education. Teaching for 17 years she's excited to share her love of teaching with others.



Mrs. Wilson honored for her dedication, knowledge, and ability to inspire her students.

Mrs. Wilson advocates for breaking the traditional mold of education.

She will be honored by the Nebraska State Board of Education in December and go on to compete for National Teacher of the Year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

And the Nebraska Teacher of the year honor goes to Bennington Middle School teacher Lindsey Wilson. The surprise announcement is just the beginning of this journey for the math, science and social studies teacher.

In her 17th year of teaching, Mrs. Wilson is being honored with this award for her dedication, knowledge and ability to inspire her students to learn and grow.

As the teacher of the year, Mrs. Wilson will speak to teachers across the state and county, relaying her core message of evolution in the classroom with others.

"Education doesn't have to stick to the traditional mold that we, you know, many of us grew up in. That it can look different. Our kids are changing, our society is changing and so if we've got to break that mold a little bit we can," said Wilson.

Her 7th graders say she finds creative ways to get them to learn.

"She always makes the assignment always like fun," said Carter Nebbia.

"It's always like fun and its always original," said Spencer Hartig.

Another core value of Mrs. Wilson's: to love what you do and always have fun.

Mrs. Wilson will be honored by the Nebraska State Board of Education in December. She'll also go on to compete for National Teacher of the Year later this year.