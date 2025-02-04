Bennington school district goes to a third attempt at bond issue to build second high school

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — One of the main concerns neighbors had with previous attempts was with the affect on their tax dollars. 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins sits down with Superintendent Dr. Plas to see what's changed.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For the third time in 3 years the Bennington School District is working to get voter approval to build a second high school. I'm Jill Lamkins your Bennington reporter where that new high school could go on 180th and Military. I sat down with Superintendent Dr. Plas who shares what it will cost taxpayers.

What's changed with this bond as opposed to the last two?

"Yeah, the main thing that changed is, you know, we listened to our community and what we heard from them is we want to make sure that the levy impact is as low as possible,” said Dr. Aaron Plas.

One of the main concerns neighbors have had with previous attempts at this bond issue was with how it would affect their tax dollars.

What went from a tax rate increase of 4.9 cents in the 2024 proposal has shifted to a zero-cent increase in this updated plan.

How?

By lowering the project cost by $4 million, increasing the use of district reserves by $3 million and paying down an additional $2 million in previous bond debt.

The levy will stay the same. Could it go up still?

"So, we've done several analyses to ensure that we what we're saying we're able to follow through on,” said Dr. Plas.

Dr. Plaus says that follow-through comes from anticipated growth including commercial development

"We typically have been between 3% and 4% of our total valuation was commercial. This last year it actually jumped up to 6% and so we can see them, there's businesses that are popping up left and right around here, and we know that that's going to continue into the future."

Some neighbors shared with me on Facebook that they don't think there will be enough new businesses to support the continued residential growth.

But others like Bennington mom Michelle Miller thinks this needs to happen now.

"You know, like I said, I have a 5th grader, that 5th grader will be entering a high school that's at 130% overcapacity, and that's with no growth. I mean to me it's just as simple as the bottom line is we have to continue to invest in our kids and our community. And so, to me this this isn't a choice we have to do this,” said Miller.

If neighbors want to learn more about the bond, they can attend an informational meeting open to the community.

The last meeting is on Tuesday Feb. 18th at 7 pm at Bennington High School. If you can't attend, we'll link more information here.