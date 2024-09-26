Bennington to celebrate Founder's Day this weekend

Prev Next

Jill Lamkins Jill is your neighborhood news reporter for Northwest Omaha. Jill is passionate about connecting with her community and telling the stories that matter to them.

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — You can find the whole list of events here from the Bennington Chamber of Commerce:

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Farmer's market and kid's zone bounce houses at Centennial Park

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Jdub's bloody mary bar & mimosas and a foam party in front of Cup & Cone and Earl & Gray. Teammates Tailgate in front of City Offices.

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Touch-a-truck and facepainting in front of City Offices.

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Food trucks in Centennial Park and a Husker football watch party downtown.

2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Cornhole contest and Valentino's Pizza inside the geer garden

2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Beer garden downtown

3:00 p.m.: See Steal Magnolias put on by the Bennington Community Theater at the Stumble Inn Ballroom

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.: Live music by Sweet Evergreen inside the beer garden

6:30 p.m.: Stein holding contest inside the beer garden.

