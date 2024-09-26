Bennington to celebrate Founder's Day this weekend

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — You can find the whole list of events here from the Bennington Chamber of Commerce:
- 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Farmer's market and kid's zone bounce houses at Centennial Park
- 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Jdub's bloody mary bar & mimosas and a foam party in front of Cup & Cone and Earl & Gray. Teammates Tailgate in front of City Offices.
- 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Touch-a-truck and facepainting in front of City Offices.
- 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Food trucks in Centennial Park and a Husker football watch party downtown.
- 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Cornhole contest and Valentino's Pizza inside the geer garden
- 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Beer garden downtown
- 3:00 p.m.: See Steal Magnolias put on by the Bennington Community Theater at the Stumble Inn Ballroom
- 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.: Live music by Sweet Evergreen inside the beer garden
- 6:30 p.m.: Stein holding contest inside the beer garden.