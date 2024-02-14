'Better sense of freedom': Angel Guardians Inc. helps those with disabilities gain independence

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Angel Guardians on 156th and Maple help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities gain independence. Jack Halpenny is a member of the organization and is a part of the independent living program.



Through the independent living program, Jack moved into his first apartment.

Five days a week he works with a family support specialist to learn important everyday skills.

His next step is to join the work force with Angel Guardian's help.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Living on your own for the first time is a big step in everyone's life. At Angel Guardians, gaining independence is just one of the things they do to help their members with intellectual and development disabilities.

22-year-old Jack Halpenny is a part of the independent living program at Angel Guardians.

In December, he moved into his first apartment.

"Ooh, my apartment is beautiful. It's small yet comfy,” said Jack.

He's living on his own for the first time and it's something he's excited about.

"I'm a lot more used to living on my own like I have a better sense of freedom."

A sense of freedom, his parents Laurie and Brian are thankful he now has.

"He's always been kind of my wingman, and always been really close to Laurie and I but this allows him to be his own person,” said Jack’s dad, Brian Halpenny.

But living on his own doesn't mean he's alone. five days a week he meets with family support specialist, Sarah Fauss, who helps teach jack important everyday skills.

"He's a pretty routine type of dude. He'll start with his morning chores. We have a chore list and then usually Jack will go and each day we do something different,” said Sarah.

The goal is to build healthy habitats that will last.

And while his parents still get to see jack on the weekends, knowing he's with Sarah to help him adjust brings them comfort.

"We both work full-time, and we have someone that we can rely on and trust with our son who's going to help him obtain his goals and help him to navigate the community safely,” said Jack’s mom, Laurie Halpenny.

While independence was the goal, Laurie says it's so much more than that and it's all thanks to Angel Guardians.

"You have the highest hopes for your children and we're watching him achieve these goals and a lot of its due to their support."

The next step for Jack is to seek employment. He hopes to work at either the children's hospital or Hy-Vee.