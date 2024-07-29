Big Brothers Big Sisters give families backpacks full of supplies for upcoming school year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Benson Park Pavilion, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands host their annual Back-to-School Picnic, helping families with the necessary school supplies needed to have a successful school year.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Paper, markers, pencils and more: All the supplies students need to start the year off right. At Benson Park Pavilion Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands is hosting their Back-To-School Picnic to empower kids and families for the upcoming school year.

Sohpie Lamer is going into the fifth grade.

"I got two rulers, folder and paper,” said Lamer.

For her, getting some new gear is fun, but her mom Crystal Moore says it helps out with covering costs associated with the start of a new school year

"School supplies aren't cheap. So, it's nice to just have even just a few things to help out, especially the backpack because that's usually the most expensive part,” said Moore.

Chalandria James who has six kids a part of the organization agrees.

"It takes that burden - especially with school coming - it takes that off a little bit because, you know, you have to buy clothes, supplies, shoes, all that. So, this kind of takes a third of what I have to buy off my list,” said James.

This year Big Brothers Big Sisters is distributing over 300 backpacks to families within the organization.

"This backpack is probably filled of $20 to $40 worth of supplies, which helps you pay a bill, helps you buy groceries, you know, put that money towards whatever it is you need instead of worrying about school supplies in an already difficult summer time when you're spending more on, you know, electricity, water, food because your kids are at home, you know, that kind of thing,” said Brittany Perry BBBS family resource coordinator.

But it's more than just school supplies families are receiving.

With household cleaning items available and period supplies from Access Period.

"We do the work to make it as easy as possible for these families,” said Perry.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is still looking for mentors for this school year. If you're interested in becoming a part of this community, you can apply at BBBSOmaha.org.