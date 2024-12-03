BIG SHOPPING WEEKEND; Tips to keep your deliveries safe

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you took the holiday weekend to shop you might be waiting for a package or two, but with the increase in deliveries comes the increase in chance of theft. The Omaha Police Department shared some helpful tips with us to prevent porch pirates this holiday season.

OPD says package thefts usually increase between the months of October and January. One thing you can do to prevent this from happening is pick up your packages as soon as possible after they're delivered.

How do you know if they're there? Many mail carriers let you track your shipment online. And try to be present when they get there.

If you're stuck at work or just can't be home for other reasons, ask a neighbor.

Or ship it to a friend, family member or even to your work. You can also have a package shipped so a signature is required meaning the package won't be left if you aren't home.

You can also use the ship-to-store method, meaning you can order something online then have it shipped to that physical store in your neighborhood.

And if you are traveling for the holidays the U.S postal service will hold on to your mail until you get back home.

Lastly always report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

More information about holiday safety can be found on OPD's website.

