Bond set for Omaha foster mother accused in 5-year-old boy's death after he was left in car for hours

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We've learned new details about the death of the 5-year-old boy, Dionicio Perez who was left in an SUV for several hours on Wednesday. His foster mother Juanita Pinon appeared in court for the first time accused of child abuse by neglect resulting in death.



In court Friday prosecutors said Juanita Pinon arrived to work near 93rd and Maple streets around 10:30 on Wednesday morning, leaving the 5-year-old Dionicio inside the suburban.

Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Pinon going back to the SUV a couple of times throughout the day before Omaha Police were called around 5 p.m.

Pinon’s bond was set at $2 million, her next court date will be August 16 at 9 a.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Do you understand this charge and the possible penalty,” the judge asked. “Yes," Pinon said.

An Omaha woman facing the possibility of 25 years in prison for an alleged crime, the details of which are increasingly hard to comprehend.

In court Friday prosecutors said Juanita Pinon arrived to work near 93rd and Maple streets around 10:30 on Wednesday morning, leaving the 5-year-old Dionicio inside the suburban.

Video surveillance shows her going back to the SUV a couple of times throughout the day, before Omaha Police were called around 5 p.m.

CPR was performed but the boy ultimately died.

Prosecutors say his body temperature was 105 degrees.

Judge: "Did you indicate that there was surveillance video that she returned to the vehicle several times throughout the day, is that what you said"?

Prosecutor: "Yes"

Judge: "... your bond will be set at $2 million, 10% with pre-trial release."

How did Dionicio end up in Pinon's care?

Thursday reporter Molly Hudson uncovered the boy's biological mother asked Pinon to take care of three of her six kids, two years ago, when she separated her children.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed this was a foster placement for Dionicio.

Pinon has faced charges before. In 2016 she was convicted of attempted theft by deception, that is a felony charge, but it was reduced to a misdemeanor in 2017.

But how could someone with a record become a foster parent?

Hudson learned that in Nebraska background checks are required before licensing, certain crimes like physical and sexual abuse of a child or a spouse and even child pornography make you automatically ineligible. But for other convictions, eligibility to become a foster parent is at the Department's discretion.

Hudson asked DHHS for records confirming that state employees performed required monthly visits to her home but is still waiting for a response to that request.

Pinon said in court Friday that she has 5 children in her care. We don't know how many of those are foster children. She also asked for a public defender.

Pinon’s next court date will be August 16 at 9 a.m.