Brite Ideas store surveillance captures moment teens try to steal van

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An update on the story we've been following where a group of teens stole a van from Brite Ideas Decorating on 156th and Blondo.



Store surveillance video shows the teens second attempt at stealing another van Monday morning.

The Brite Ideas Decorating owner said the store has never experienced any crime.

Neighbors are still waiting for an update from police to identify the suspects.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We’re bringing you an update on a stolen van from Brite Ideas Decorating on 156th and Blondo after police and neighbors say a group of teens used it to scare people in some West Omaha neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, Omaha Police told us that this van was just one of two stolen from the store.

We spoke with the Brite Ideas owner who told us both vans have been recovered but that the one the teens were driving around has significant damage.

Here's footage from store surveillance cameras that show the night these teens attempted to steal a second van Monday morning. This time, not getting very far as a nearby cop filling out a report from Sunday night chased after one of the suspects.

The store owner tells us Brite Ideas has never experienced anything like this but now they're changing some procedures to hopefully keep their vehicles safe in the future.

As for the effort to find the people responsible neighbors tell me they're still waiting for an update from police.