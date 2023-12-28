Chicken N Pickle is coming to Omaha providing a pickleball experience for all

Pickleball players at the Maple Athletic Complex talk about their experience with pickleball and how they wish there were more courts to play the game.

Chicken N Pickle hopes to help with that need by providing pickleball players with an experience to play and relax.

Developers hope to start work on the project in 2024 and open the complex to the public in 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a sport that anyone can enjoy. At the Maple Athletic Complex, pickleball players come here on a daily basis. Just up the road is where the new Tranquility Commons will go. The development hopes to bring new businesses bounding the community by sports. And for pickleball enthusiasts a special announcement that could attract them.

Meet Jenny Conahan and Sherry Magwire. Both started playing pickleball a few years ago.

"I used to be a tennis player so it was a natural transition and I love it. It occupies my time, keeps me healthy and it's fun,” said Sherry.

"When I retired three years ago a friend called and said 'get up here to Prairie Lane, let's play some - I'll teach you how to play pickleball and we started lessons,” said Jenny.

Now, both play two to three times a week with a group or at open sessions.

"I love the socialization of it. I've met so many friends and just love it, I'm kind of addicted,” said Jenny.

And Jenny isn’t the only one who’s addicted. In fact, the sport continues to grow in popularity across the U.S. With that comes some challenges for players.

"It's hard to get a court, it really is. You have to be on your toes,” said Sherry.

And what type of court can also make a difference.

"When the summer is here you know, you have a lot of choices outdoor but in the winter time there's just not a lot."

Hoping to help bring more pickleball resources to the community is Chicken N Pickle.

The entertainment venue recently announced it’s newest location will be right here in Omaha a part of the tranquility commons on 120th and Fort.

"They kind of embody everything we're trying to do here. Connect sports, community,” said Patrick Mulhall with Geenhall investments.

Not only will there be six indoor and two outdoor pickleball courts, the complex will also have a restaurant that features - you guess it, chicken. Plus a sports bar and a variety of yard games suitable for families.

Developers are still working on a date to break ground on the new Chicken N Pickle but hopes to open it sometime in early 2025.