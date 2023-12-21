City gun regulations lead to lawsuit on LB77; Locals have opinions

City regulations are now in question with a lawsuit that was filed on Monday regarding LB77.

The regulations limit people to carry guns in some public places like parks.

At Standing Bear Lake, parkgoers share their opinions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Enjoying a park, you might think of going for a walk or here at Standing Bear Lake, doing some fishing. But are parks and trails a place for guns? The City of Omaha wants weapons left behind which has led to a lawsuit. I'm Jill Lamkins your Northwest Omaha reporter and I found out what some park goers think.

"So far I have felt comfortable here..."

Steve Schultz is a regular when it comes to visiting this park and while he feels safe on his walks, he thinks guns should be regulated in a public place like this.

"Yes I think I would feel a little bit safer knowing that they are not supposed to be here versus walking around like it's Sunday afternoon with hundreds of people here not knowing who has a gun here and who don't," said Steve.

Chris Walker, also a regular visitor thinks a little differently.

He says that every situation is different, but that it gives him peace of mind knowing he's allowed to carry a gun if he wants to.

"Because you never know, you know, there are wild animals, there are folks that could do you harm. There's always that chance so I think it's actually acceptable to actually hold a - have a gun if you have a permit to do so," said Chris.

Right now in Omaha people are allowed to carry guns, concealed, and no permit needed with the exception of having them in some public places like city buildings and city parks.

When the legislature passed LB77, cities like Omaha and Lincoln imposed those regulations.

The lawsuit says cities can't regulate guns in open spaces.

"For every person that feels secure there's going to be someone that feels insecure with this law," said Steve.

State and city attorneys are now sharing their opinions on the matter.

A legal opinion from Attorney General Mike Hilgers says a "blanket ban on firearms possession in such spaces would infringe constitutional rights."

But Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse says, “if the Legislature did not intend to include such public spaces, as parks, trails and sidewalks, then more precise language should have been used."

So, whether signs like this stay that's up to the legal system now.