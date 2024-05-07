Cleaning up Prospect Hill Cemetery; Restoring the resting place of loved ones lost

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — At Prospect Hill Cemetery, over 400 stones were damaged from the tornado on April 26th. After, hundreds of people volunteered to clean up and it means a lot to those who have loved ones there.



Groundskeeper Jeff Smith shares his personal story of how the cleanup helped bring some peace to his family.

Visitor Julie Vodehnal shares the value in finding items important to families whose loved ones rest at Prospect Hill.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On April 26th, the tornado that struck Elkhorn came straight through the Prospect Hill Cemetery, devastating the resting place of so many families loved ones. A little over a week later, 3 News Now spoke to visitors thankful for the efforts of volunteers coming together to restore this place.

"It takes the breath out of you that's for sure."

Over 400 stones knocked over.

"It's amazing what wind does. You know you have a 2000-pound stone that tips over and the flowers are still in a vase."

Valuables lost.

"Some things are just pieces. Which you know, that's pieces of somebody's heart. A family that lost a loved one and it's just really difficult."

And many trees gone.

Since the storms, hundreds of volunteers came out to help clean up.

Including three monument companies, who have put stones back up.

It's something that visitors like Julie Vodehnal are thankful for after losing several items from her son Ben's tombstone.

"The ones that lost just everything it's just devastating. I don't know how you get over that, but you can't get over losing a son either,” she said.

For groundskeeper Jeff Smith, one discovery during cleanup was personal, finding something special to his daughter Kelsey’s grave site.

"She always collected keychains when we'd go on vacation and since she passed away, my wife still collects them for her and bring them up here so yeah, it was a sentimental deal for us," he said.

Some families have found items while others are still searching.

And while help was received quickly, Prospect Hill is still in need.

More information can be found on the funeral home's websiteas they look to replace many of the trees that were destroyed in the storm.

But hope is on the horizon.

"It's a very nice place to come and it's just very calming and relaxing and the other families that come out here are so nice and you get to know them too so that’s special," said Julie.

If you have a loved one here who's stone was damaged and has yet to be fixed, Prospect Hill says you can call the monument company you purchased it through or try your homeowner’s insurance as it might be covered under personal property.