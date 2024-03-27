COLD WEATHER ON CROPS: The start of spring seeding at Wenninghoff Farm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Springtime weather can be unpredictable and it has an affect on when farmers plant crops. At Wenninghoff Farm, starting in the greenhouse has helped them get an early start on growing their produce.



Amy Wenninghoff talks about the challenges weather brings to spring seeding.

"Farming is a big gamble and we like to think we have control but we have no control. It's up to nature."

The greenhouse at Wenninghoff Farm will open April 20th and the produce barn will open a few months later in July.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Despite the cold weather, the time is now to start seeding for local farmers. At Wenninghoff Farm, greenhouse and some outdoor vegetable seeding is underway.

"We pinch everything by hand, we seed everything by hand and my husband waters everything by hand.”

As fourth generation farmers, owner Amy Wenninghoff knows a thing or two about gardening.

"So, we just go in and pinch on both of those main stems..."

Seeding in the greenhouse began middle of February, giving crops enough time to grow in a controlled environment, so they have a better chance of surviving in unpredictable outside temperatures.

"Farming is a big gamble and we like to think we have control, but we have no control. It's up to nature."

Amy says they plant crops in waves, in case the cold weather wins and prevents growth on some of the early produce.

"These were supposed to go in the field last week, but with 18 degrees we're not putting them in the field, so we bring them in our shop."

The weather can even have an impact on the greenhouse.

"So, if you have a week of no sun, your plants are delayed by a week, they got to play catch-up later."

While the Wenninghoff's know the ins and outs of spring seeding, first time gardeners might need some tips.

"Generally, if you're going to start it inside, you're going to need a grow light or lots of lots of windows for the sun."

But don't start putting them outside until at least the first of May.

"So, if you're a backyard gardener and you have a way to protect it, just know that it's going to freeze again so you have to have pretty good protection."

The greenhouse will open April 20th and the produce barn a few months later in July.