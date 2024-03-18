COYOTE CONFLICT: Dog attacks in Northwest Omaha have neighbors extra cautious

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In Northwest Omaha, urban coyote sightings aren't uncommon especially in the middle of coyote mating season. During that time, coyotes can be more active and aggressive leading to attacks.



Northwest Omaha residents Shari Strong and Noel DeVries share their experiences with an attack.

"When you feel like you are going to lose your family member you have this feeling of loss that instantly your throat goes to your stomach and not again."

Video shows the neighborhoods these coyotes are seen in.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This is a 5 ft tall fence unfortunately an easy jump to make for a coyote and that's how Shari Strong's dog Zoey was attacked. In the Waterford neighborhood, neighbors say coyote sightings aren't uncommon but it's not the only place where this is happening as we're in the middle of coyote mating season.

It was around 9:00 p.m. at night when Zoey was let out. Shari’s husband Steve stood by the door and watched.

But what happened next, was something they could've never imagined.

"And I took off running downstairs, and I heard Steve yelling and what it was is a coyote had come into the yard and grabbed her by the neck and we got lucky he let her go," said Shari Strong.

The coyote had left bite marks a half inch deep in the mini schnauzer, causing the need for a drainage tube at the vet.

"When you feel like you are going to lose your family member you have this feeling of loss that instantly your throat goes to your stomach and not again."

Zoey was one of the lucky ones, but I spoke to a nearby neighbor who wasn't as lucky.

"We got to her as soon as we could, but it was essentially just too late," said Noel DeVries.

She lost her 11-year-old dog Avery, after a similar situation happened in their backyard.

"But before we could even transport her anywhere, she was already gone."

Back in February when I first reported on this issue, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab released some information that could help pet owners remain vigilant.

"We thought we were extremely cautious, but we were extremely vulnerable at the same time."

Situations like this happen fast, so it's important to try and reduce coyote conflict as much as we can.

Some things Nebraska Wildlife Rehab recommends:



Always keep your pets on a leash.

Eliminate opportunities for rodents to breed around your yard.

Remove unnecessary brush as coyotes like to den in areas like this.

Be extra cautious at dusk and dawn, when coyotes are most active.

"I think we just literally have to be outside with them literally have to be right there," said DeVries.

If you encounter an aggressive coyote never approach them, but stand tall, make a lot of noise, and contact 911 or the Nebraska Humane Society if the animal poses an immediate threat.