Deliver your letters to Santa here!

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There’s still time to get your letter to Santa! Near 168th and West Maple, one neighbor's Santa letter drop-off is bringing cheer to all.



Sherece Spence started a Santa letter drop-off in 2022 after losing her mother.

Neighbors have embraced the tradition, making holidays brighter for children and families.

"So I wrote a letter to Santa and it said dear Santa, thank you for giving me Winter, Holly, Blizzard, Snowflake and Sparkle."

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s almost Christmas but don’t worry, there’s still some time to get your letters to Santa. And I know just the place you can drop them off at. Near 168th and West Maple, one neighbor is bringing holiday cheer to all and helping you get your letters to Santa just in time for Christmas.

"This is what an envelope will look like. I've got stamp pads. This is all provided by Santa himself."

In 2022, Sherece Spence became one of Santa’s helpers. Her mom had passed that year and it was the first Christmas her family wasn't getting together.

"Of course, I miss my mom every day and of course every Christmas is different, but this is something that kind of is that band-aid fix, you know," said Spence.

Ever since a new holiday tradition has brought cheer to both Spence and neighbors like Gracie Geibel.

"So, I wrote a letter to Santa, and it said, ‘Dear Santa, thank you for giving me Winter, Holly, Blizzard, Snowflake and Sparkle," said Geibel.

When you drop off a letter, Santa will write back, and Spence helps the elves deliver those letters.

"I think he said good job for being a good girl this year and being kind to people and stuff and it said, ‘From Santa, 1234 Candy Cane Lane," said Geibel.

"Kids are walking by or families walking by, they often stop and say how it brings a smile to their face, you know, and how it just makes the heart smile, and you know, if I can play a part in that by doing something like this, then that's what makes it special," said Spence.

You can drop off your letters up until Christmas Eve. Spence says you might not get letters back from Santa before Christmas, but the elves are working hard to deliver them before New Years.