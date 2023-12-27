Did you get a pet as a present this Christmas? Here's some helpful information for first time pet owners

Getting a pet as a present can come with some newfound responsibilities. Dogtopia dog day care center and the Nebraska Humane Society have some advice.

For new pet owners unable to commit to the animal entirely there are some rehoming options available.

Video shows dogs interacting with one another and dogs seeking adoption.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Picture this: It's Christmas and you ended up with a little pet like this is under your tree with a note that says she's for you… Exciting right? But once the reality sets in that there's a lot that goes into taking care of a pet, some might not be ready for the responsibility. So, if you ended up with a pet this holiday season, here's what you can do to ensure they're cared for going forward.

It all starts with the essentials which Cathy Guinane - trainer at Nebraska Humane Society knows all about.

"Like bowls and leashes and collars and a kennel, some blankets, you know some of those necessities that a dog has to have."

And just like humans, pet's need routine too.

"They just need to know when do they eat and where do they eat - where's their food bowl going to be, and the water. How do they get to go outside. How do they - where's playtime, where are their toys."

It can be a lot to handle as a first time pet owner but Dogtopia general manager Stephanie Vaughn says doggy day care and some other activities can help ease some stress.

"Dog park, take them places where they can meet other dogs - get all that stimulation out. Puppy classes, I highly recommend."

As far as preparing your home: "It's almost like baby-proofing your house, you have to have everything - I mean they're just like babies they get into everything, they're a full-time job," said Stephanie.

But sometimes, it's not a job that every new owner is prepared for.

If you find yourself unable to commit to a new pet entirely there are some rehoming options.

"Number one talk to your friends. Talk to the people you work with because lots of times it's not a conversation we have, and some people are looking for another animal,” said Cathy.

“Some people would be able to help take it for a while and maybe talk to that person that gave it to you."

Other options include joining local Facebook rehoming groups or using a rehoming website like Home-to-Home, which you can find on the Nebraska Humane Society's webpage.

If you are considering giving a pet as a present for any occasion the pet pros say to make sure that it’s not a complete surprise and that the owners are completely ready to care of their new friend.