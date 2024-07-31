Douglas County Assessor talks to Bennington neighbors on property valuations

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — In a Bennington Town Hall, neighbors met with the Douglas County Assessor’s office to discuss how they determine property valuations and what residents have to say about it.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a growing community with growing costs. At the Bennington Public Library neighbors are meeting with the Douglas County Assessor’s office to discuss how they determine property valuations and what residents have to say about it.

Bennington School Board Candidate Tracee Baker asked the assessor’s office to come out to Bennington for one reason:

"There seems to be even though a lot of talk around the bond and how that matches to home valuations and levies and who's in control of those,” said Baker.

With two failed bonds in recent years, Baker says it's important her community stays informed.

And Douglas County Assessor, Walt Peffer says he agrees.

He want's people to know that the office sets values that are governed by state statue. They don't set the tax rate.

"I think it's important to hear what people have to say. There's a lot of misunderstanding. The, the assessor does not set the mill levy. That's the city council, it's the mayor, the school districts, it's the county board,” said Peffer.

Peffer says around two weeks ago, the assessor's office had a town hall at Millard West, where over 100 people showed up. Here only six.

"It's like, ok, well, this was the opportunity… so I hope that we continue to have these town hall type things, and I hope that more people show up in the future,” said Adam Gotschall.

But for those who did show up, like Gotschall, questions were asked with concern over hiking property taxes.

“If you're always paying tax on something that you own, do you really ever own it? The answer is no,” said Gotschall.

"Between the increase in our homeowner’s insurance, our property taxes and now we are paying for tutoring services for my daughter. We've had a $1200 a month increase in what we're shelling out and our income has remained stagnant,” said Baker,

Peffer said if neighbors have concerns over their valuations, they can call the assessor’s office if you don't think your valuation or a neighbors is correct.

While the window for appeals has passed this year, the next opportunity neighbors can ask for a formal review of their property is between January 15-February 1. After that - appointments will be set between February 1-March 1.