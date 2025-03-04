Douglas County updates siren warning system for more precise alerts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Working closely with the National Weather Service, Douglas County is updating their emergency siren activation policy. Sirens will now be location-based to warn neighbors under imminent threat.



In the event of a tornado or severe thunderstorm, sirens will no longer be heard countywide but will be activated in specific locations identified as being under imminent threat.

"This assures that when people hear that siren, they know that they're hearing it because they are in an impact area."

The first monthly test of the year will be on April 2nd at 11:00 a.m.

Tornado warnings in Douglas County will be more precise, which means when sirens sound near you, it's crucial to take cover. 3 News Now is asking emergency managers why they're making the change now.

It's a technology new to Douglas County.

So, for example, wherever the National Weather Service draws a polygon like this, sirens within those areas will automatically go off.

"This assures that when people hear that siren, they know that they're hearing it because they are in an impact area," said Whitney Shipley, Douglas County Emergency Management Agency (DCEMA) Director.

The policy change is one the DCEMA says will improve public safety and strengthen trust in emergency services among neighbors.

The first monthly siren test of the year was scheduled for Wednesday morning, but with this winter weather, it has been canceled. The first test will now be on April 2nd at 11:00 a.m.