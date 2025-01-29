EGG PRICES: Increase and impact on small businesses in Omaha

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Since December, egg prices in the U.S. have gone up 8.4%. The Omaha Bakery is one place trying to keep prices the same for customers, while others are slightly raising prices for egg-focused items.



The rise in egg prices across the U.S. has been driven by inflation and bird flu.

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club goes through around 5000 eggs every week forcing them to raise their prices for egg-focused items by 50 cents.

Customers think the price change is reasonable.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From cookies to cupcakes and pastries around 70% of the treats made at The Omaha Bakery have egg in them.

Cherish Fox is the manager here and tells us they've noticed a steady increase in prices over the last year but this month alone, Fox says the price jump has been extreme.

"We are still trying our best to keep our prices exactly as they are. It puts a lot of pressure on a small business to try to keep things as they are, but we're doing our best,” said Fox.

Since December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says egg prices have gone up by 8.4%

What's driving these higher prices? Inflation and the ongoing bird flu affecting flocks of hens.

While the Omaha Bakery is trying to make it work, other businesses have had to make changes.

Brynne Roth, the operations manager here at Saddle Creek Breakfast Club says they go through around 5000 eggs every week forcing them to raise their prices for egg-focused items by 50 cents.

"We've seen about 100% increase in all the prices. It went from about 35 to 45 cents an egg up to about 75, 95 cents an egg,” she said.

Roth says despite the price changes; business has remained steady.

"Everyone gets it, you know, luckily everyone is on the same page with it. It's affecting families just as much as it is restaurants,” said Roth.

We sat down to talk to some customers to see if they agree.

"It's surprising it's not more, to tell you the truth. I think that's very reasonable,” said Dana Erichsen.

Unfortunately, the U.S. Department of Agriculture says we won't be seeing any relief soon with egg prices predicted to increase by 20% in 2025.

"It's such an affordable protein that, yeah, you don't give it much thought when the prices are reasonable, but when you got to see such a massive jump the way it's been going, it's like boom,” said Kevin Erichsen.

If prices continue to rise both businesses tell us they might have to reconsider menu item prices but they're hopeful this is just a wave that'll soon pass.