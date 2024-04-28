Elkhorn family's new home severely damaged; yet they feel lucky

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Scott and Renee Baughman moved into their new home in the Cararosa neighborhood nine weeks ago. They thought it'd be their forever home, but after the tornado, they're hopeful they can rebuild.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Weeks after moving in, Elkhorn residents Scott and Renee Baughman’s home was extremely damaged.

“Bathroom.. all of this stuff is… there’s no roof,” said Renee as she showed us around the house.

Here, boxes just unpacked are getting repacked as the couple tries to figure out what’s next.

And this isn’t the first time the pair have been impacted by a natural disaster.

“Hurricane Sally is the one that hit our house and we lived on the water down there (in Florida). And I have been in other hurricanes and stuff, but this was so scary, so intense…” said Renee.

They may be able to rebuild, but so many others can’t.

Here’s a look at some of these other houses in the neighborhood destroyed.

Renee tells me they’re thankful.

“We have so many friends that have done, you know, have gone above and beyond for us - come and helped us move… We’re just thankful, so blessed, yeah, I just think that’s it.”

Were told adjusters are coming to the area tomorrow as many of the families start the initial process of trying to rebuild.