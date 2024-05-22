Elkhorn neighbors worried about flooding as development moves forward

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — In March, an Elkhorn neighbor told us of concerns she has with water runoff near her home. With new development moving in, she fears there will be bigger problems after storms flooded the area.



Michelle Klassen showed us the clogged storm drain that created water overflow, flooding the roads and her basement.

We reached out to the city and developers to see who's responsible for the storm drain and what their plans are to prevent future issues.

Omaha Public Works is encouraging people to clear out debris themselves if they can do so safely.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

3 News Now met Elkhorn neighbor Michelle Klassen back in March, when she warned us of the problems with water run-off near 209th and Park Rd. and how she's concerned with how a new development will affect it.

"We get water in the basement, it's freshwater springs. It's a low area so I'm hoping that they think of that," said Michelle back in March.

Now, we’re reaching out again to the city and developer to make sure the drainage won't be a problem.

"So, it overflowed here. It overflowed and then it went right on the road."

Michelle showed me this clogged storm drain that created water overflow on the roads and in her basement.

"But this needs to be cleaned out regularly. This is where all the corn stocks came from."

She fears that new development planned for the area could lead to bigger problems.

A spokesperson for Omaha Public Works Department tells us the city has many problem areas to get to. If the public has a concern, they can file a report to sewer maintenance.

They are also encouraging people to clear out debris themselves if they can do so safely.

We also reached out to Falcone Land Developers who told us they have a civil engineer working with them on the project to ensure they can dissipate any rainwater that comes with the new neighborhood.

"Five inches of rain, you know, it should take it," she said.

Also to help with future growth, dam site 12 will be built in the next five to seven years near 216th and Fort. While that’s northwest of here, the Papio NRD tells us it will impact this area.