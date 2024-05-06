Elkhorn woman donates car to tornado survivor

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Many organizations like St. Patrick's Catholic Church are taking in plenty of donations to help tornado survivors in a number of ways but one woman is going above and beyond by donating her car.



Lacey Reed is an Elkhorn hairdresser who donated her old scion to a tornado survivor in need.

The tornado survivor, Jane, lost her family's home. The car will help her son get to work and school at UNO.

If you'd like to donate any items including a car, St. Patrick's says you can email them at humanneeds@stpatselkhorn.org or visit their website which is linked below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In this urgent time of need, many have come forward to help our neighbors affected by the April 26th tornadoes. At St. Patrick's Catholic Church, the community's generosity is helping storm victims get back on their feet, and one woman is even donating a car.

This was Lacey Reed’s first car.

"I've had this car forever and its just sitting in my driveway..."

After the storm hit, she saw a post from a friend on social media that said St. Pat’s was asking for any and all types of donations, including vehicles.

"So I've been hearing from different car dealerships as well as people from the community saying hey I want to lend my car temporarily or in Lacey's situation, I want to gift my car to a family,” said Stacey DeMuth, St. Patrick’s volunteer lead for transportation.

So, Lacey is giving her old Scion away to a stranger named Jane.

"I mean, my heart breaks for all those families and I couldn't imagine loosing everything I owned so it was my pleasure to help and I'm glad I was able to,” said Lacey.

Jane’s family lost their entire home in the storm. The car will go to her son Thomas.

Now, he’ll be able to get to work and school at UNO.

So, while Jane focuses on her family, Lacey and her friends turn their attention to helping the next person who needs it.

"Lacey has always been a giver. She is always so positive, no matter what is going on in her life. She's just always been just really a great person inside and out,” said Amber Sheppard, Lacey’s boss.

"It feels good that someone so amazing got the car,” said Lacey.

If you'd like to donate any items including a car, St. Patricks says you can do so by emailing them at humanneeds@stpatselkhorn.org or by visiting their website.