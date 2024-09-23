How Omaha Schools are getting creative to reduce excessive absences

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Hartman Elementary, the two classes with the best attendance for the week are rewarded with the hawk trophy. It's just one of the ways OPS is addressing challenges with absenteeism.



By third grade, attendance impacts whether a student reads on or above grade level.

"We want to make sure that we have our students learning and reading and practicing. And if you're not in school, it makes it really hard to do that."

Video shows classes at Hartman being awarded the trophies for the week.

This trophy calls for celebration and bragging rights. At Hartman Elementary earning the hawk trophy means your class has the best attendance for the week.

Here attendance matters and it's something KMTV is covering at districts across the metro. Now 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins is looking at how Omaha Public Schools is finding creative ways to keep kids coming back to the classroom.

“How many days do we come to school?” said Hartman Elementary Assistant Principal Diane Logeman.

“Everyday!” said the students.

“How long do we stay?” said Logeman.

“All day!” said the students.

That's something you'll hear a lot inside Hartman Elementary where good attendance is rewarded.

Assistant Principal Diane Logeman says this year the push is for kids to know the importance of daily attendance.

"Instructional minutes matter, every minute matters that you are at school. Our focus is reading. We want to make sure that we have our students learning and reading and practicing. And if you're not in school, it makes it really hard to do that,” said Logeman.

In fact, the district shares that by third grade, attendance impacts whether a student reads on or above grade level.

And not only is academic success a factor but a kids social and emotional wellbeing.

"Kids need interactions, whether it's with peers or whether it's with adults outside of their home. It's, it's just one more piece to kind of alleviate some of the stress that they might still experience at home,” said Hayley Frazee, a Hartman Elementary School social worker.

So far this year, the elementary has seen an increase in attendance.

One of the reasons: the hawk trophy. Another reason: at all OPS schools, attendance teams compiled of teachers, school social workers and other staff work to make sure students, and their families have the support they need to be at school daily.

Other districts in the metro, like Ralston Schools are implementing similar strategies.

"And sometimes it is just a matter of an adult recognizing and knowing that they are here, and it matters when they're here and we want them to be here,” said Logeman.