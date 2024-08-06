Family links; The Omaha father and sons competing against each other in the Pinnacle Bank Championship

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — It's Nebraska's biggest golf tournament and this year, one that the Gutschewski family will remember for a long time.



Professional golfer and Omaha native, Scott Gutschewski said it came as a shock, finding out he'd be playing in the tournament with his sons.

"I thought there was a chance at some point Luke and I may kind of cross paths depending on how long I could still walk and everything but, yeah, Trevor was definitely a huge surprise."

Trevor and Luke Gutschewski grew up with golf being a huge part of their lives and now they are remembering all their dad has taught them.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s Nebraska’s biggest golf tournament and this year one that the Gutschewski family will remember for a long time. At the Indian Creek Golf Club, the Pinnacle Bank Championship will welcome a pair of Omaha brothers for the first time, playing alongside their veteran dad.

It came as a shock to professional golfer and Omaha native, Scott Gutschewski to learn that he's not the only one who will be wearing the family name in this tournament.

"I thought there was a chance at some point Luke and I may kind of cross paths depending on how long I could still walk and everything but, yeah, Trevor was definitely a huge surprise,” said Scott.

His sons, Luke and Trevor have made a name for themselves in the golf world.

Luke, an Iowa State junior golfer recently won the Nebraska Closed Qualifier to get into this event.

And Trevor, a Westside senior, who won the Indian Creek Invitational and most recently, the US Junior Amateur.

Both making their debut in the Korn Ferry tour this week.

"Definitely got me ready physically and mentally,” said Trevor.

They grew up with golf being a huge part of their lives thanks to their dad Scott, who's won three tournaments over the past two decades.

And now, the brothers are remembering what their dad has taught them to prepare for this moment.

"I guess probably more than anything I think he's taught how to be a professional and how we carry ourselves, handle our practice, handle dealing with people,” said Luke.

The family says that no matter what happens this week, that good golf is good golf and it'll be an exciting experience to share together.

“I don't know. It's just, it's pretty unique, pretty special,” said Scott.

The tournament officially kicks off on Thursday. With the championship round this Sunday.