FEMA arrives in neighborhoods to help storm victims with immediate and long-term needs

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Tornado survivors are now getting federal help. FEMA arrived in Washington and Douglas county to help homeowners and renters with any uninsured losses, including home repairs and temporary housing.



3 News Now spoke with neighbor Jodi Schafer who's family rents their home in the Ramblewood neighborhood. While their home wasn't lost, the damages are forcing them out.

FEMA spoke with Jodi and her family to provide resources for them to try and find a temporary place to stay.

If you need assistance, you can apply through FEMA at 1-800-621-3362, www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by downloading the FEMA app.

Tornado survivors are getting a whole new kind of help now — federal help. FEMA representatives started going door to door in Ramblewood helping neighbors with immediate and long-term needs.

"Our lives have been turned upside down. Me and my husband can't go to work."

Jodi Schafer's house may be a rental but her family calls it home.

"The worst part is that it's my son's junior year and he was supposed to go to state on Friday to shoot for trap, but he couldn't because we're moving, and we don't have a place to live."

Roof damage, water damage and a landlord who Jodi tells us says they have to be out by this upcoming weekend.

"They did say that we weren't evicted, but they didn't give us no more information. Like if we leave, are we coming back? When would the work be done? When is the work starting? None of that."

Jodi tells us the family does have renters’ insurance but isn't sure what's going to happen to their home due to a lack of communication with their landlord. She says he hasn't responded to their calls, texts, or emails, which is why FEMA stopped by to assess the family's needs.

"We work with every household on a case-by-case basis. Everyone went through this tornado disaster together, but everyone's exact situation is unique - that's why we really want to hear from people and meet with them where they are to help them begin the recovery process," said John Mills with FEMA.

FEMA is here to help homeowners and renters with uninsured losses. For Jodi’s family, that means helping them find a place to stay while they figure out what's next.

If you need help because of storm damage, you can contact FEMA at its website or by phone at 1-800-621-3362.

They’ve already helped lower stress levels for the Schaefer family.

"They brought some light today when everything's been so dark they were they helped a lot,” said Jodi.

FEMA plans to set up a Disaster recovery center sometime this week. Survivors can visit the center for a variety of resources including applying or checking on a FEMA application.