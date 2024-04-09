Fort Street concerns with busy traffic amid new developments

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An old natural gas facility near 129th and Fort will soon be torn down and become a senior-living apartment complex. But neighbors are expressing concerns, not over the complex itself, but safety on an already busy road.

In this area, Fort street runs one lane on both sides. And while Kurt Cook has no problem with the new apartments, he's worried about the entrance and exit coming on to the main road .

"Fort Street is incredibly busy in the morning. It's almost a parking lot eastbound and probably even more likely access to it in the evening rush hour will probably be increasingly problematic," said Cook.

We spoke with the developer, Rob Woodling over the phone who told us he met with neighbors in late December to hear out their concerns.

He says his company, Foundations Development has been working closely with the city to ensure safety amid road construction. Part of the plan is to include a deceleration lane coming from the west and a turn lane from the east.

We're told construction will likely start this coming fall.