Fort Street widening project welcomed by neighbors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The city of Omaha is in the early design phases to widen Fort Street from 120th to 126th Street from two lanes to four divided by a median. Neighbors say it'll help with traffic congestion.



The issue neighbors have driving in Northwest Omaha is traffic and roads not accommodating growth.

Construction on the widening effort will begin in 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One lane traffic congestion, it's something our neighbors in Northwest Omaha tell us they've gotten used to, driving through areas like 120th and going west on Fort. Expansion plans are in place for this stretch of road and it's something neighbors welcome.

Living in northwest Omaha has its draws but one thing that bothers neighbors:

"Mainly just the amount of traffic that we have. That's been our biggest complaint."

Molly Shannon has been living with Fort Street in her backyard since January.

And with new developments like Tranquility Commons coming to the area.

"It's gonna be harder for us to get in, in and out of our neighborhood," said Shannon.

Which is why the City of Omaha is planning ahead with new development in mind

Fort Street from 120th to 126th will be expanded to four lanes divided by a median

Omaha Public Works tells us the improvements will help move both drivers and pedestrians more safely and efficiently along Fort Street.

Adding sidewalks, street lighting, a bridge replacement and intersection improvements

"I think it's gonna be great overall to have the four lanes."

Shannon Bingham has owned a salon on North 120th for nearly 20 years. She has to drive through this intersection daily and is ready for some improvements.

"Yeah, that's always basically a cram area for, for cars to come together because the four lane goes down to two lanes real quick and everyone's racing to get through that light to get to that, you know, bridge that's right there," said Bingham.

This is just the first phase of a larger roadway widening effort. The second phase of the project would be to widen Fort Street to 132nd

So while this is a first step some neighbors want more.

"If they were to just take out and extend all of Fort all at one time. I feel like that would make all of the neighbors happier," said Shannon.

The city is anticipating hosting a public meeting for the project in the spring.

Northwest Omaha as we all know is a growing area and we want to know if you think the roads are meeting the needs. Contact 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins with road or intersection concerns at jillian.lamkins@3newsnow.com.