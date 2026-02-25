Four years after Russia invaded Ukraine, Omaha refugees lean on community for support

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Four years into the war, Ukrainian refugees are rebuilding their lives in Omaha and reflecting on the resilience of their people.



Anton Rudnytskyi, 18, came to the United States in September 2022, seven months after the war started.

Organizations including Orel Alliance, COPE, and Bethany Lutheran Church have been providing assistance to support Omaha's Ukrainian community.

Tuesday evening, Bethany Lutheran Church, along with Orel Alliance hosted an event to show support for Omaha's Ukrainian community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Four years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, hundreds of Ukrainians have found safety in the Omaha metro. With community support, people like Anton Rudnytskyi are starting to feel at home.

"My parents made a decision that me and my mom should leave because they were just scared," Rudnytskyi said.

He first moved to the Atlanta area, but decided to relocate to Omaha a few months ago after learning other Ukrainian refugees had settled here and that local organizations were passionate about supporting them.

"I don't have that in Georgia and I think it's pretty cool when you you can speak Ukrainian, you can talk Ukrainian to other people," Rudnytskyi said.

The immigration nonprofit Orel Alliance estimates there are currently about 1,000 Ukrainian refugees in the Omaha metro, with 1,500 more across the state.

"You know most of these folks want to go home, but they need a home to go back to," Amanda Hall said.

"It felt very formal at the beginning but our relationship has given a way to friendship and that's then an opportunity for fellowship," Shannon Mauser-Suing said.

While Anton's mother and father are now safe in the United States, he still has friends and family back in Ukraine.

I asked Rudnytskyi if it has been hard to know how long the war has been going on in his home country.

"Yeah I think people are tired," Rudnytskyi said.

He hopes an end is in sight. In this moment, he is reflecting on and honoring the sacrifice and perseverance of all Ukrainians.

