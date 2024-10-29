Giving every kid a chance to celebrate their birthday; The meaning behind the birthday box

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Birthday boxes are a way for Jeff and Laura Evans to honor their late boys Jude and Everett. "Spread any kind of happiness that you can," says Laura Evans. And that's what they hope birthday boxes do.



Birthday boxes include plates, napkins, cake mix, frosting and all the things one might need to celebrate a birthday.

The Evans have been doing this for four years, partnering with organizations like local shelters and food pantries to give birthday boxes to kids in need.

On November 4th, what would be the boys Jude and Everett's 5th birthday, Jeff, Laura and friends will deliver the boxes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From dinosaurs to princesses to rainbow themed, you name it. This is a birthday box: a box that has all the things you might need to celebrate your special day.

At Pizza West, people are bringing in donations to help give kids a birthday celebration who might otherwise not have one. But it takes some organizing and we went along to a birthday box packing party to see why our neighbors are doing this.

"Spread any kind of happiness that you can," said Laura Evans.

That's the message Jeff and Laura Evans want to give others who have been impacted by their birthday box project.

In 2019, the couple lost their twin boys, Jude and Everett shortly after they were born. Their first birthday was hard.

Then they found a way to honor their boy's memory by helping others.

"Instead of planning our kid's birthday, we're helping other people plan their kid's birthday that can be here and celebrate with them," said Laura.

Last year we went shopping with the family and their two sons Barrett and Archie. Then they delivered 730 boxes.

This year they have a new goal of delivering over 800 to kids in need, working with local shelters and food pantries.

"The kid's eyes especially lit up if they knew they were coming and they kind of know what time of year it is," said Laura.

Now friends, family and Laura's students at Westmont Elementary are helping out.

"I'm grateful and lucky enough to have a birthday party," said 6th grader Cora Musselmann.

"If I got one of the birthday boxes, I feel like I'd be extremely happy and lucky and grateful," said 4th grader Leonard Schreier.

Schreier knows just how special birthdays are. His birthday is January 21st.

"Sometimes I go sledding if it's snowy, I invite my friends over and I invite my family over in the afternoon," he said.

He's excited to give out some Spider-man-themed boxes.

"Like four-year-old's that I know that really love Spider-man and like they'd be, they're so happy and they have Spider-man themed birthdays every year," said Schreier.

So far this year, the Evans have collected over $3,000 in Venmo donations and are well on their way to reaching their goal.

"And we started in our dining room and now we need a whole cafeteria with assembly lines and it's just, it's amazing," said Laura.

On November 4th, what would be the boys Jude and Everett’s 5th birthday, Jeff, Laura and friends will deliver the boxes. You can still drop off donations at either Pizza West location until the end of this week