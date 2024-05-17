'Go for your dreams': Program boosts confidence for athletes with disabilities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A state-wide program that aims to empower people with disabilities. It held Special Olympics Nebraska Summer Games at Common Ground Recreation and Aquatic Center in Elkhorn. One swimmer says the program changed her life and boosted her confidence.



Program aims to end discrimination for athletes with disabilities

Visit it's website for full schedule of events

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over 700 athletes are competing in this year's Special Olympics Nebraska Summer Games in events like track, volleyball, gymnastics, swimming, and track and field.

The organization aims to end discrimination and fear for athletes with and without intellectual disabilities.

On Thursday it had a state-level swimming competition in Elkhorn.

Kristina Davey is one swimmer in the 400 meter relay.

"This is my relay, and this is my 400 no, this is my 200 backstroke," said Davey.

Her mom is Davey's number one supporter.

"I started her when she was only six months old in an infant swim program and they just threw her in the pool and she came up swimming," said her mom.

She's no stranger to the water, she placed second on Thursday.

"When I get filled up, it's like I get this other side of me that's competitive and wanna keep pushing myself to the next point and the next point also makes me feel like Michael Phelps," said Davey.

She's pushed through a lot over the years.

"When Kris was little we would be at a playground, and people would pull their kids away, thinking they could catch something from her," said her mom.

She tells me Special Olympics Nebraska was life changing.

"Never give up never give up have confidence in yourself and always go for your dreams," said Davey.

For Davey, the only thing better than winning at state,

"I look forward to it because this is like I can be with my friends laugh, play games or whatever and this is a life-changing event for me," she said.

"I love you," said her mom.

"I love you too," said Davey.

Is being with the people she loves.

Davey tells me Special Olympics Nebraska helps her and others feel included.

The program had its opening ceremony on Thursday night, but for the full schedule of events, visit it's website.