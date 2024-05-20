Growth in Northwest Omaha continues as 120th Street expands

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 120th Street is under construction, expanding it from State Street to Rainwood Road. It's a Douglas County project being funded by Google who wants the road done for its nearby data center.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Construction is underway on 120th Street expanding it north from State Street to Rainwood Road.

The expansion is set to be two lanes and have a three-lane intersection with a turn lane and signalizing on state.

But the project started ahead of schedule, with Google funding it to help with its nearby data center.

Diane Walkowiak lives with state street in her backyard and says there's constant traffic in the area. She's hoping this new road will help alleviate some of that.

"State Street is really busy with the school and just the traffic from Bennington and out west so we think actually that it could reduce some of the traffic coming across,” she said.

Others like Scott Roberts says as a homeowner who's lived here for four years, he thinks it could create more restraints.

"When you exit our area here in Deer Creek Islands it's very difficult to get out especially if you're going to the west and that would only make matters a little worse with 120th Street going through,” he said.

And he's also curious to see what happens to the old farmland.

"The data center is not that big of a problem today, but further commercial development would certainly be an issue,” said Scott.

The Douglas County engineer, Todd Pfitzer, tells us that they're working on a lot of different projects right now intended to help with future growth, but that a lot of them are still a ways away from being executed and with google paying for the project, it’ll save taxpayers money.

Neighbors like Diane hope to see that progress with other roads in the area.

"I'd love to see fort or state or anyone of these roads out here become a four-lane again it would move some of the traffic around a little bit more,” she said.

Construction isn't set to be complete for a couple of years, but the county says the right of way should be complete in late fall.