Habitat ReStore to host upcoming Earth day event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Saturday, the Habitat ReStore will have local experts sharing tips on gardening and wallet-friendly ways to re-purpose and restore household materials, including furniture.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The price of day-to-day living is going up, but the big purchases you have to make don’t have to break the bank. I'm at the Habitat ReStore to find ways to save money so you can stretch your dollar and help the planet.

This Saturday, the Habitat ReStore is not only having its biggest sale of the year but also honoring Earth Day.

“Most of all the older stuff is solid wood. It's better quality. Those older items that you think are no good—you can sand them. They're not typically a cheap veneer. They're a good solid item,” said Lorettee Orsi, the store manager.

“I love to share with people how you can take a piece that has no hope, just give them a few ideas, and then they have an incentive to change it because they don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for something.”

When you buy an item here that’s been restored, you save around 75% compared to buying new.

