Heartbroken Northwest Omaha woman loses cat; faces challenge with veterinary clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Jessica Clark had to make a tough decision after her 10-year-old cat Thor got sick. American Animal Hospital gave her two choices since Jessica couldn't financially cover the procedural costs.



Her choices: Euthanize her cat or transfer custody to someone who could pay for the procedure.

Jessica's friends want to help repay the hospital for Thor's procedure and Jessica hopes that she can get Thor back this way.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An Omaha woman is heartbroken after having to make a gut-wrenching decision about her cat. It's a day that went from bad to worse for Jessica Clark.

"I rescued him out of a barn as a kitten and now he's gone..."

Her cat Thor was sick so, she brought him to the vet last Wednesday.

But he was in worse shape than she thought, and the staff told her she had a decision to make: Authorize emergency surgery that would cost $2,000 or euthanize him.

She didn't have the money. She says that's when she was presented with another option: the vet's office said someone was willing to pay for the procedure, but she would have to give up Thor.

"I was like man I can't afford that. I don't know what to do."

Jessica says she was given just moments to decide.

"I got no time to come up with the money. I would've had help. They gave me 30 seconds. If they would've just given me an hour I could've come up with money."

I talked with the clinic manager who said the clinic gave her hours. The vet's office said they only rush clients in a life-or-death situation and that animal surrenders are not common.

Jessica claims the hospital never told her Thor could die if they didn't act fast.

"This is not normal practice, the form I signed may be legal, but it is unethical the way they handled it."

The clinic told me Thor is recovering and doing well.

Now with time to think about what happened, Jessica wants others to know this can happen if they're not financially prepared for a pet emergency and she wants to know if there's a way to bring Thor home.

Jessica's friends are rallying behind her and want to help repay the hospital for Thor's procedure. I've offered American Animal this resolution and they told me; they'd contact the new owner to see if they'd consider. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.