Helping kids be kids: The impact of the annual Sports for Kids Benefit Auction

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Sports for Kids Foundation is getting ready for their 33rd annual Benefit Auction. Beyond a nice dinner and a chance at taking home some signed items, the event is about helping kids, kids like Abigail.

7th grader Abigail Harvey loves to play basketball, but that's not the only sport she participates in

"I do wheelchair softball I did wheelchair cross-country for our school this fall. I'm going to do track for the school this spring," said Abigail.

She was born with spina bifida but doesn't let that stop her from doing what she loves.

"It's kind of a family thing. Both my siblings play a lot of sports, so I just wanted to have that opportunity like they did."

Every summer, Abigail attends the Junior Wheelchair Sports and Recreation camp, a week long camp to introduce kids to a variety of adaptive sports.

"It's so much fun. I get to be around people that have the same type of disabilities I do."

Because it's a free camp, a donation each year from the Sports for Kids Foundation helps organizers put on the event.

"You know when you see smiles on faces, when you can see families very genuinely appreciative of your gift, that's why we’re here," said Andy Tingwald, the co-coordinator of the Sports for Kids fundraiser.

The foundation's mission is to help impaired kids and their families take a break from the stresses of daily life and let their kids be kids for a while.

“When you have a kid like Abigail who's had 30+ surgeries it's a large expense so, to have these opportunities -- It’s amazing that we don't have to see that as a burden, but also not take that privilege away from her,” said Sarah Harvey, Abigail’s mom.

The camp is just one of the several groups Sports for Kids donates to; locally and nationally.

At this year’s fundraiser, the goal is to raise $75,000 so kids like Abigail can continue to have opportunities like attending the junior wheelchair camp.

"So, I've actually recruited a few people to play wheelchair basketball for the team from that camp so that's pretty cool," said Abigail.

The fundraiser will take place this Saturday at 5:30. Tickets are still available and can be found on Sportsforkidsfoundation.com.