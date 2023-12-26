Here's what to know about recycling your real Christmas tree in Omaha

Posted at 4:10 PM, Dec 26, 2023

From Dec. 24 to Jan. 9 Omaha residents can recycle their real Christmas trees for free at five drop-off locations.

Locations include Tranquility Park North, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Orchard Park, F Street Football Field, Ta Ha Zouka Park.

Volunteers and city staff will be available for assistance at Tranquility North and F Street Football Field Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 6-7.

