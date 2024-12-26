Holiday break is in full swing; here's how some of our neighbors are spending it

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From family traditions to quality time together no matter the weather. If your kids are on break from school, here's some activities you can do with them to keep busy while having fun.



3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins goes to Maplewood Lanes to talk to families about how they're spending the long break

Omaha Public Library branches and other local libraries have some special winter break activities to keep kids minds active on break.

BOWLING AT MAPLEWOOD LANES

Holiday break is in full swing. At Maplewood Lanes seeing how families are keeping the kids entertained while away from school.

"We do an annual bowling with the kids and the grandkids when they're on Christmas break, so we just come here and have a pizza party with them. It's a lot of fun."

From holiday traditions to quality time together no matter the weather.

"I wish there was some snow, but it's warm enough to play outside, so I guess we'll take advantage of that," said John Poyer.

Families are soaking up all the time they can get before the return to school.

Are you ready to go back to school or are you enjoying break?

"I'm enjoying break," said Jaxon Bogle.

Not ready to go back? I never was either.

Beyond bowling, these neighbors have plans to go to top golf, the movies and simply just relax.

LOCAL LIBRARY ACTIVITIES

Its winter break away from school for students and if you’re a parent, you might be running out of ideas to keep them entertained. At Omaha Public Libraries (OPL) they're putting on some fun special activities for kids over the holiday break.

From escape rooms to puzzle competitions and writing workshops, OPL has winter break events for kids of all ages.

Various branches throughout Omaha will be hosting the programs to help kids and teens keep their minds active over the long break.

"It certainly is on the top of our minds when we plan out the whole year to say OK we know winter break is coming and kids are going to be looking for something to do and parents are looking for something to do and honestly adults as well because you know you get tired of staying in the,” said Stacy Lickteig, senior manager of community engagement with OPL.

Other local libraries are also putting on events; Gretna is having a winter wonderland day, Council Bluffs has a movie fest coming up and Papillion and La Vista are hosting some New Years celebrations.