How to keep your pets safe during coyote mating season

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) —



It's mating season for coyotes and pet owners are taking precautions when it comes to keeping their pets out of harms way.

Neighbors at Piney Creek Park near 192nd & West Maple Rd. share their thoughts and experiences with urban coyotes.

Click here for facts and tipsfrom Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In areas like this, coyote howls are heard and sightings aren't uncommon. At Piney Creek Park near 192nd and West Maple Road neighbors are noticing coyotes more and want to keep their pets safe.

"I've had my dogs out at night for their potty breaks, and they'll actually come out of the wooded area by the walking trail and actually walk towards us sometimes which is a little a little scary."

Jonnie Walton moved to the neighborhood almost a year ago with her two dogs Goose and Ozzy.

She grew up in the country so, she wasn't too worried when she started seeing coyotes in her neighborhood.

"Coyotes nature should be scared of humans if they're not, you need to haze them: Yelling at them, banging a pot pan if you have one…"

Those tips are just some of the things Jonnie has learned over the years to take care of her pets.

Right now it's especially important, as January through April is coyotes mating season meaning the animals are more active.

"I personally with these guys at night I make sure that they're on a slip harness for security so they don't slip their collars because coyotes will lure a dog away, and then end up attacking them."

The Nebraska Wildlife Rehab says coyotes are most active at dusk or dawn which Scott Herrington, another neighbor, has noticed when going out with his dog Shelby.

"Definitely a lot that run the neighborhood at night. I do not walk her in the evening if it's dark out just pretty much for that reason alone," said Scott.

Here are some other tips from the Wildlife Rehab to avoid coyote interactions with your pets:



Always keep pets on a leash.

Cover garbage and compost bins.

Remove fallen fruit from your yard.

Have a fence that is at least six feet tall.

Keep pets inside when possible.

If you're like Jonnie you could also carry a bright flash light, air horn and tire thumper to scare them off if needed.

"Just in case, you know, you never know," said Jonnie.

If you want more information about living with urban coyotes you can find it from Nebraska Wildlife Rehab here.