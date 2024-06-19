'I'm more confident': New youth training center in Elkhorn focusing on elite performance

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — The new ETS Performance location in Elkhorn is a training center for kids ages 8-18 to get one-on-one training specific to their needs. College soccer player Cate Cox shares how ETS has helped her.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Performing at the highest level. In Elkhorn, a new training facility is helping young athletes grow into the college and professional stars they aspire to be.

Specializing in speed, strength and conditioning. ETS performance is an outlet for athletes ages 8-18 to get elite training.

Something that Omaha native and Minnesota Vikings player Harrison Phillips wished he had as a kid.

"When I think about my youth upbringing and the, the way that I trained seemed a little outdated and, you know, you have to evolve in the, in the world of strength and conditioning and sports performance,” said Phillips.

That means the gym offers workouts specific to each athlete’s needs.

"If we have baseball players who are overdeveloped in their throwing hand, we got to work on a lot of pulls and back stuff because they're always in this mode. Football players always striking, we need to get their back stronger,” said Phillips.

For Cate Cox, preparing for her sophomore year playing college soccer is what she's focused on.

"Not only am I am I faster and stronger, but I'm more confident. When I step on the field, I can step on and look at my opponents and think no one has lifted or trained harder than I have because ETS pushes you like to your max,” said Cox.

The gym also focuses on injury prevention so that athletes can not only become top players, but they can stay top players.

"A lot of players will get injured and like it sets them back like an ACL tear sets you back a year,” said Cox.

The specialized training an investment. Memberships range from $120-$220 a month.

Cate's family says it’s worth it, because soccer is what she loves.

“I think she's very competitive and she wants to win and so a place like ETS is going to help her do it,” said Cate’s dad, Christian Cox.

Building confidence on top of strength and performance.

ETS Performance in Elkhorn is just one of several located across the Midwest. They say they’ve helped produce more than 2500 collegiate athletes and more than 200 professional athletes.