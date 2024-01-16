Is your furnace struggling in this cold weather?

Negative temperatures have caused trouble for hardworking furnaces - leading several homeowners to seek repairs or replacements.

SOS Heating & Cooling helps homeowner, Adam Wacker, with his furnace fix while offering some tips for HVAC care.

Video shows the HVAC unit getting it's motor replaced.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We've seen some extremely cold temperatures in Omaha over the last week and that cold isn't going anywhere, leaving your furnace to sometimes work on overdrive. Near 144th and Maple, one HVAC company is also working on overdrive to get you the help you need to stay warm.

From the moment he woke up, Adam Wacker knew something was wrong with his furnace.

"So, I went to bed with the thermostat set at 65 I woke up and it was 55 and the sound of the thermostat it just kept humming so it just wouldn't kick on," said Adam.

The unit is original to the house, built in 2005 so, he knew he'd have to get it fixed soon, but he hoped it would last through this winter.

"With my furnace it's usually been able to keep up. I've been here, it'll be nine years this April and this is the hardest winter it's ever had."

Adam didn't have to wait long until help could arrive.

Thankfully for Adam, this repair will only take SOS technician, Grant Quask about 15 minutes to fix.

"We get here we take the top door off the air handler and the blower motor is completely seized and locked up so it needs to have a new motor installed and he should be good to go then," said Quask.

This fix cost between $300-$500 but replacing an entire unit could take anywhere from six to eight hours: It's cost, anywhere from $5,000-$10,000.

It all depends on how you take care of it.

If you're looking to squeeze some extra life out of your furnace here’s what SOS recommends: Set your thermostat a few degrees cooler when temperatures are extreme.

"I've personally been on calls where furnaces are brand new and there's issues and then I have been on furnaces that have been running fine for 20 years," said Quask.

And after spending the past day without heat, Adam is thankful to have it back up and running tonight.

"There's so much heat that comes from cuddling with this one so," he said.

SOS Heating & Cooling has over 50 services on their schedule for the rest of the week. If you're waiting on a repair, the best thing you can do is to check your furnace, call a service and invest in some space heaters.