'It was amazing to see her do that': Postal worker delivers mail by foot

On a hilly, unplowed 93rd Street, one USPS worker is finding a way to deliver customers mail safely.

Neighbors like Deb Knight are thankful for the mail carrier's service as getting her mail on time is important to her.

Video shows mail carrier Sierra Cohick on the same route she was on when neighbors noticed her delivering mail by foot.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Delivering mail can become a challenge for postal workers in the wintertime. On 93rd street near Military, neighbors are spreading the love for one worker who didn't let the unplowed hill stop her from doing her job.

"I seen the mail truck park up on the street and I was wondering what they were doing, and she got out. She had a headset with a headlight and a handful of mail, and she walked down the street with the mail and delivered everybody's mail on her way up the street back to her truck."

That's the voice of Deb Knight a resident who recalls seeing the mail carrier delivering her and neighbors mail Monday evening.

"It was amazing to see her do that."

Deb wasn't home at the time, so I spoke to her over her ring doorbell. And she's not the only one who took notice of this USPS workers' efforts.

A shoutout on the ring app from another neighbor who witnessed the same thing:

“Last night at 7:40 I watched our mail lady struggle to try and get up 93rd St. I thought she had just given up and decided to skip the street which I would totally understand, then a couple minutes later I saw her WALK down the hill with the rest of our houses mail for the street, I’m not sure of her name but she deserves BIG props!! Thank you to all of our mail carriers!!!”

The user who posted didn't know the workers name, but now we do and it's Sierra Cohick.

"At the end of the day, everybody has packages, everybody has mail, everybody has bills they're waiting for so if I just have to push myself a couple extra minutes than I'm going to do it," said Sierra.

She's been a postal worker since September, making this is her first experience driving a mail truck through the snow.

"These vehicles are only rear wheel drive. They don't really get up hills much and with ice, snow and now it's slush, it seems like slush is worse than the ice has been honestly."

But Sierra says she'd rather push through safely than postpone people's deliveries. And it means more to customers than she knows.

"It's tax season, were waiting for things and I'm so grateful that she is able to do what she does so we can get our mail," said Deb.

And while the winter has presented its challenges for all mail carriers, Sierra is thankful for the recognition.

"It's amazing. It's nice after long weeks you know it's nice to feel appreciated and seen by anybody," said Sierra.

If you want to help your mail carrier make safe deliveries, USPS says to clear enough snow from the curb so that the postal worker can reach the mailbox from their vehicle.