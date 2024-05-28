'It was the most convenient way to get to downtown': State Street from 120th to Highway 133 closes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, State Street closed from 120th to Highway 133. The closure from 120th to 114th on State is in effect for three weeks. From 114th to Highway 133 construction will last until late fall.



We tested out how long it would take to get from 168th and State to Highway 133 using the original route and then with detours.

Neighbors share their frustrations with the road closure and questions they have for the county.

Douglas County Engineer Todd Pfitzer shares why construction is done this way in the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

State street from 120th to Highway 133 is now closed. I'm Jill Lamkins your Northwest Omaha reporter on State Street where I'm putting the detour to the test as neighbors find new ways to get on the freeway

They're posted along routes and here if you're unsure of where to go.



East/west connector - Ida Street & Rainwood Road

North/south connector - 132nd & Highway 133

Residential - Access Highway 133 by taking Potter Street

On my trip, I decided to take State to 144th and Ida to get to Highway 133. That took me 11:50 minutes.

On Thursday, I tested out the original route taking State all the way to get on to the interstate. That took me 8:24 minutes.

I didn't have to deal with any traffic though unlike other neighbors who use state daily and aren't too happy about the few extra minutes added to their commutes.

"It was the most convenient way to get to downtown. It's easy access to the interstate as well too,” said Matt Nelson.

"The frustrating part is they already closed that section of road when they were putting it that manufacturing facility. So here we are again a couple years later and we have to close it again. Well, why isn't it done right the first time?" said Matt Volner.

Douglas County Engineer Todd Pfitzer tells us he understands people's frustrations but says it all comes down to funding.

And with Google’s data center nearby, plans have changed as he says they need improved services - part of the reason for the new construction.

But some neighbors still think it's an inconvenience.

"I think a lot of people have the same question as to why can't we do all of these things in one shot rather than close it down open it up for a couple months and then close it down,” said Nelson.

Pfitzer says every project has limits. So, for now neighbors will just have to take the scenic route.

"Yeah, we just have to redirect and take the time and deal with it,” said Volner.

The closure from 120th to 114th on State will be in effect for three weeks. From 114th to Highway 133, construction will last until late fall.