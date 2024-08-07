'It's hard to do it by myself': Nonprofit Team Rubicon steps in to help those impacted by historic windstorm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — They're a veteran-led humanitarian group that focuses on disaster relief across the country. Since they arrived in Omaha, they've received over 900 calls from neighbors in need of their help.



A team from the organization arrives at Olivia Horan's house, where several trees have blocked entrances and exits to the home.

"Considering what I, what it was before and what I've seen now, like there's a giant impact it. I can only say thank you,” said Horan.

If you're still in need of assistance, Team Rubicon has partnered with Nebraska 211 to answer your call.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been over a week since a historic windstorm hit the Omaha metro, and organizations are still putting in the work to help our neighbors in need.

Olivia Horan's family has lived here for generations, but lately, it's the newest memories that keep replaying in her head.

"Me and my kids just came back from the gas station and my mom's sitting in the breezeway, and we had like 10 seconds and tree came down, we piled in the house, we went downstairs, and it was like this tree got shot by lightning and it just exploded,” said Horan.

Without power for five days Horan decided to reach out to Team Rubicon.

A veteran-led humanitarian group that focuses on disaster relief across the country.

These volunteers are from the Midwest, Scott Nargis is from Wisconsin.

"There's nothing better than getting a thank you and a hug from a homeowner,” said Nargis.

"I mean, my, my parents are elderly, and they have health problems. It's just me and my two kids and it's hard to do it by myself,” said Horan.

Since the nonprofit arrived last Thursday, they've received over 900 calls from storm victims in need.

And while they'll try to get to everyone they can, they prioritize houses like this one.

"We also focus on particular high needs individuals such as elderly, under insured, uninsured, first responders for the simple fact that if the first responder can't get out of their house, they can't help the community either,” said Nargis.

"I had somebody come up my driveway and tell me that it was going to cost about five grand and like we have insurance, but that, that's hefty,” said Horan.

At this site alone, the nonprofit has over ten people sawing, moving brush and taking it to the curb.

If you're still in need of assistance, Team Rubicon has partnered with Nebraska 211 to answer your call. The team will be here through the weekend and will help as many as they can.