'It's helped so many people': The Link at Bennington fills a need, offering free mental health care

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The Link at Bennington offers free mental health care every Wednesday. A second location has opened in Bellevue.



Debbie Bremer's son Chris took his life in July of 2020. The tragedy prompted her family to create a space where others facing similar struggles could find help.

Most weeks, the Link at Bennington is over 80% full for appointments, prompting the Christopher Bremer Foundation, which supports the program, to open a second location in Bellevue.

The Link at Bennington is located near N. Second and N. Molley Street.

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The Link at Bennington opened in May 2024 with one goal: help anyone and everyone access mental health care without barriers like cost or insurance. Two years later, the program is making a difference and growing.

Every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., neighbors in and around Bennington are invited to come in and talk to a licensed professional about any struggles they are facing.

Cindy Sutton has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years and sees a real need for parents navigating family life.

"We are a very young community, and it has grown exponentially just even since we've been here," Sutton said. "You know, usually as a parent, this is our 1st time doing it, so we don't know what we're doing."

But it's not just parents coming in. Katie Cooley, a counselor at the Link at Bennington, says everyone from kids to older adults stop by.

"So sometimes they'll have an appointment set up with someone and it's not for a while, so they want some support right now. Sometimes folks are just feeling overwhelmed and want to come in and talk to someone. And that's what I do," Cooley said.

Most weeks, the Link at Bennington is over 80% full for appointments, prompting the Christopher Bremer Foundation, which supports the program, to open a second location in Bellevue.

Debbie Bremer, founder of the Bremer Foundation, described the new space.

"It's in a home right now, where it's very warm and inviting, and no judgments," Bremer said.

Bremer's son Chris took his life in July of 2020. The tragedy prompted her family to create a space where others facing similar struggles could find help.

"Life throws us curves, and everybody's got different things on their plate, and you need the tools, and the love and the support to be able to kind of just keep going some days and it has helped me. It's helped so many people," Bremer said.

The foundation has discussed opening more Link locations in the future, with hopes of reaching more neighbors in need. The Link at Bennington is located near N. Second and N. Molley Street.

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