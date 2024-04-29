'It's pretty miraculous': Elkhorn dog survives tornado, kennel he was in flies four blocks

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Rottweiler puppy Zeus was home upstairs in his kennel when the tornado hit. Bullies N Beyond Rescue says Zeus was found two blocks away, out of his kennel and laying on a mattress.



Zeus sustained minor injuries and is at Southpaw Veterinary Clinic recovering.

“I don't think I would be in such good spirits had I experienced the same type of trauma so it's pretty miraculous."

Video shows Zeus recovering at the vet in good spirits.

In the Ramblewood neighborhood there are so many stories of survival, but one dog has a tornado tail that is simply miraculous, and it started right here.

Bullies N Beyond Rescue says one-year-old rottweiler Zeus was home upstairs in his kennel when the tornado hit.

His family's house was flattened, but where was Zeus?

The rescue says his kennel was found four blocks away from his house.

Somehow the door broke open and Zeus was found two blocks away laying on a mattress.

Stacey Smith with Bullies N Beyond says he sustained minor injuries.

"He lost some of the nails on his paw, he's a little stiff on this hind leg and he had some scratches on his nose but from what he went through, he's pretty darn lucky,” said Smith.

“I don't think I would be in such good spirits had I experienced the same type of trauma so it's pretty miraculous. What do you think Zeusy, do you agree? Good boy,” said Dr. Kati Lackovic with Southpaw Veterinary Clinic.

He was found Friday night by the Nebraska Humane Society, where the animal control officer carried the 126-pound dog to safety.

Were told right now the family isn't talking to reporter and wants to focus on rebuilding their home.

For now, Zeus is at the vet recovering.

If you have a pet that’s been injured from the storm, Muddy Paws wants to help you. They are offering to cover vet bills and are accepting donations at this time.